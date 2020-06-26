Samsung partners with Servify to offer its Care Plus protection plans in India

Samsung has announced the launch of its Care Plus service in India for its entire bouquet of smartphones. The service is powered by Servify, who will offer the program across the country.

Samsung is one of the OEMs to offer multiple services for its users throughout the world. The company recently announced the Samsung Access program in the US that offered a new Galaxy S20 with 1TB free Microsoft 365 storage. Now, in India, the company has partnered with Servify to launch Samsung Care Plus program.

The Samsung Care Plus program offers a host of benefits for all the Galaxy smartphone users. It covers phones from any accidental, physical and liquid damage as well as technical or mechanical failure. The program was initially launched in March 2020 and more than a lakh customers have enrolled for the program till date.

In the current program, Samsung is offering four different packages and giving options for its customers to get a Care Plus plan. The Extended Warranty plan covers technical and mechanical failures for one year after the warranty period is over. So, that’s an additional one year of warranty. The screen protection plan covers the front screen damage for one year from the plan purchase date.

Furthermore, the 'Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage Plan' would cover all kinds of accidental damage covering the front and back of the device along with liquid damage for one year. And, lastly, there is a comprehensive protection plan which covers all the above-mentioned plans expect for the extended warranty.

Samsung further said that they have pooled expert technicians across India with genuine Samsung parts only. The plan is backed by over 1100 service centres pan India. Samsung Care Plus offers an easy claim process and zero documentation. The claims will be approved within one hour and you get free pick up and drop facility (select areas). You will be able to track the status also.

The price of Samsung Care Plus packs varies from device to device. You will be able to buy Samsung Care Plus packs with new Galaxy smartphone or within 30 days of purchase of their Galaxy smartphone.