Samsung to bring wireless charging to the A series in 2021

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy A series devices could come with support for wireless charging out-of-the-box, thus bringing more flagship features to its mid-rangers.

According to a report from Sammobile , who has gained information from a Korean site citing industry sources, Samsung is considering to add the wireless charging modules to the affordable mid-range Galaxy A series. As of now, the company has wireless charging only on the flagship S series and Note series.

The report further says that we might see the fruits of this as early as 2021 on Samsung’s next generation of A series devices, likely to be the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72.

According to the report, Samsung is already in touch with three wireless charging module suppliers – Hansol Technics, Amotech, and Chemtronics. Hansol Technics is expected to develop wireless charging modules for the Galaxy A series first. These are also the same companies which supplied the modules for the Galaxy S20 series.

Hansol Technics will start mass production of the modules and is said to remain as the main supplier for about two months. Later, the other two companies will start production and push the Hansol’s final design into mass production.

The company is also expected to reduce the cost with mass production and since the devices are more affordable compared to the flagships, the shipments of the modules are also expected to go up there by allowing Samsung to reduce some cost. This could also mean that wireless charging could finally become mainstream with midrange devices.

If this turns out to be true, Samsung will strengthen its game in India and as well as other markets with its affordable smartphones. As of now, in India, we have only Samsung flagships, iPhones, OnePlus 8 Pro, and Mi 10 devices that support wireless charging technology.