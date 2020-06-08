Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been unveiled in India today. The Android tablet was initially announced back in April and is finally making its way to the Indian market.

Samsung is one of the only OEMs to keep up the tablet segment alive in India for the past few years. Unlike, other Android tablets, this Samsung tab comes with a stylus dubbed S Pen. Also, the Tab S6 Lite is the list version of the Tab S6, which is priced at Rs 52,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in two variants - Single SIM LTE variant and Wi-Fi only variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a glass front with a metal frame running around. It features a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 clocked at 2.3GHz and is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage with microSD card support up to 1TB.

The tablet also gets the S pen stylus included in the box, which will help on the productivity front. The S pen helps you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through the tablet. You can take notes, personalize photos and videos. The S pen attaches to the tablet magnetically.

The tablet is packed with a huge 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charge and Type-C port for charging. Samsung claims the tablet can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. On the optics front, there is an 8MP shooter at the rear and a 5MP snapper at the front. Both the cameras can record up to 1080p videos.

It runs on Android 10 with OneUI skin on top. On the connectivity front, you get Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack. For audio, the tab packs in dual speakers powered by AKG with Dolby Atmos surround sound. The tablet weighs at 465 grams.

Price, availability, and offers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at Rs 31,999 for LTE version and Rs 27,999 for Wi-Fi version. It will go on sale from June 17 in India, the pre-order for the same stars at 2 PM today on Amazon. It will be available in three colours: Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink.

If you pre-book the tablet, you can avail the Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 2,999 only or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover for Rs 2,500. It will also be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-store.