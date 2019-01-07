Samsung QLED competitor: Hisense ULED XD offers brightness and super contrast

If Samsung's relative silence on 2019 QLED screens has you down, don't worry – the Hisense 2019 TV range has a couple of high-powered Quantum Dot TVs with some new tech that could rival what the South Korean manufacturer is doing.

The biggest and brightest of these technologies is Hisense's ULED XD tech that will be going into future screens that promises upgrades in local dimming, colors and dynamic range. It does this, according to Hisense, by using a Dual-cell ULED XD panel layer that puts a 1080p module displaying a grayscale image between a full array LED backlight and a 4K module.

While Hisense hasn't yet announced any TVs that use ULED XD, its 2019 flagship TV is no slouch in the performance department: The Hisense 75U9F is a 75-inch Quantum Dot screen with Android TV, 1,000 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 2,200 nits. That puts the U9F on par with the Samsung Q9FN QLED that it debuted in 2018 and became one of the best TVs of last year.

Unfortunately, Hisense's 2019 flagship won't come cheap: when it launches in June, the 75-inch Hisense U9F will cost $3,499.99 (around £2,740, AU$4,999).

What is QLED? Samsung's panel tech explained

OLED vs QLED: which TV panel is better?