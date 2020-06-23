Samsung Galaxy M31s gets a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung appears to be in a hurry to iterate on its current Galaxy M31 smartphone. Its successor, the Galaxy M31s, has been spotted on a variety of certification portals, the latest being Germany's TUV Rheinland. A TUV certification means the product has been tested for safety and found to meet the minimum requirements of the German Equipment and Product Safety Act.

Now, besides the certification itself, the database also suggests that the Galaxy M31s has a 6,000mAh battery which is the same as the Galaxy M31. We didn’t expect any big changes there either. Furthermore, the battery will support 22.5W fast charging, up from 15W on the Galaxy M31. This should make charging the gargantuan battery slightly faster. Apart from that, there’s the TUV Rheinland certification itself which means the handset is well-built and can withstand a good amount of wear and tear.

A few days back, the Galaxy M31s was spotted on Geekbench and it suggested that the device is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and it may pack 6GB of RAM. This is the same CPU as its predecessor. This too isn’t surprising as we did not expect much upgrades in the new iteration besides some minimal changes in the hardware including the camera setup. In fact, as per reports, it will have the same 64MP camera as the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M51.

Speaking of which, Samsung is also working on the Galaxy M51 and it could very well debut with the Galaxy M31s. Speculation is that the handset could be a slightly tweaked version of its Galaxy A51 counterpart.

As far as the launch date expectations are concerned, it could be some time off considering the Galaxy M31 is still a fresh handset launched in February. This combined with a two-month lockdown would’ve very likely frozen the supply chain inventory leading to no sales. Hence, it could be weeks before we see a successor.