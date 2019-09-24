Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India on October 1, could be the first foldable phone in the country

After several setbacks, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally making its way to India on October 1. It is according to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) which cites "highly-placed" sources in their report.

While first announced back in February, earlier this year, the Galaxy Fold was marred by issues related to hinge durability and plastic coating on the screen. It led Samsung to delay the availability of the Galaxy Fold by several months until now. The foldable phone will be available starting September 27 in various markets.

In India, hopeful buyers will have to wait a bit more as the Galaxy Fold is expected to arrive on October 1. The sources have revealed that the phone will be priced "between Rs 1.5 lakh-Rs 1.75 lakh" and will only be available via a pre-order system. Furthermore, the sources hinted that the Galaxy Fold would only be sold through select retail outlets in the country.

Being a premium and a luxury product, Samsung offers exclusive services to the owners of the Galaxy Fold like a 24/7 online/offline support and access to Samsung experts.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels and is certified for HDR10+. The other display measures 4.6-inches and uses a Super AMOLED panel with a 1680 x 720 pixels resolution.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor powers the phone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It runs on Samsung OneUI, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The Galaxy Fold has three cameras on the back which consists of a 12MP primary sensor supporting OIS and a variable aperture between f/1.5 and f/2.4. The secondary 12MP telephoto lens allows up to 2x optical zoom and OIS. The third sensor is a 16MP ultra-wide snapper with a 123-degree field-of-view.

There's a dual selfie camera that consists of a 10MP primary camera and an 8MP depth sensor. When folded, users will have access to the sixth camera on the front, which is a 10MP selfie camera.

AKG has fine-tuned the stereo speakers on the Samsung Galaxy Fold and support Dolby Atmos as well. There's also a fingerprint sensor embedded into the side.

The Galaxy Fold is fitted with a 4,380mAh battery which supports 15W fast wired and wireless charging.