Samsung Galaxy A33 5G renders - reveals specs, design and colour options

In spite of a slew of Chinese-made devices coming up in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone market, Samsung had released the Galaxy A32 5G and followed it up with a 4G version of the same early in 2021. Now, it appears that a successor to this device is on the assembly line.

A series of renders from Onleaks suggests that the Samsung A33 5G may be ready for a global launch in January. Besides the two color options, the device has a quad-camera setup as shown in the images published on 91mobile. This gives a clear indication that wants to take its battle to the Chinese phone makers.

Last week, we had seen the renders of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphones that were leaked on Twitter by the same source. The device, a direct successor to the Galaxy A52 launched earlier in 2021, also lands in the mid-tier segment.

Key specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch flat display with an Infinity-U punch hole design for the selfie camera. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear though information around their specifications is still a mystery. The home screen could a Super AMOKED display with full high definition.

Last year, when the Galaxy A32 4G unique appeared on the scene, we were happy to see a fully-loaded smartphone in the mid-range segment (ostensibly referred to as a budget phone in global markets).

The report gives further indications of the likely specs, which appear to quite similar to those of its predecessor, barring the fact that it may be getting rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack. One can see the USB Type-C port in the images, though there is not much about the actual battery capacity or run times.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G had robust battery life of 56 hours when our team had tested it. That too with its default settings and heavy usage. It was definitely more than what other devices in this price range offered at that time.

And to end up that leaky week, I have a last one for you… Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA33 5G! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)Once again, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G measures 159.7x74x8.1mm and is 9.7mm thick. The color options include Light Blue and Orange apart from the traditional black and white. The two colors mentioned above appear to be still in the realm of rumours, though we do know that it's predecessor did appear in those hues.

The quad-rear camera is a replica of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G but one can safely say that Samsung would enhance the sensors this time round. That device had best-in-class shooters with the main one designed to go from 48MP to 64MP. There was also an 8MP wide angle and 5MP macro lens that ensured a quantum leap over what other similar-priced smartphones delivered.

The renders reveal the speakers, microphone, the connecter and volume buttons with the SIM card tray also expected to be placed at the bottom.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is scheduled for launch in January 2022 and we expect more reveals in the weeks ahead. Available information now suggests that Samsung will only come with a 5G version, given that it did face some flak around the 4G one that some described as last-gen.

We will keep an eye open for more information and bring them across as and when they become available.

