Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan revised to include calls to non-Jio users

Just a month after Reliance announced that Jio users will have to start paying for calls to other networks, it is now updating its base plan to include free calls to other networks.

In October, Jio announced that it will start charging its users for calls to other networks, under the premise of “interconnecting user charges” that was being levied by TRAI. This came as a surprise to a lot of users as they expected Jio to continue offering free calls to everyone as a part of its existing plans. Users were told to maintain a minimum balance if they wanted to continue calls to other networks, which would now cost 6 paise per minute.

All you need to know about IUC. pic.twitter.com/svdSsrmT5sOctober 9, 2019

In a change of policy, Jio has now updated its popular Rs 149 plan. It previously lasted for 28 days and gave users 1.5GB of data every day, 100 SMSes and unlimited calls to other Jio users. Calls to other networks were chargeable.

The updated Rs 149 plan is valid for only 28 days, continues to offer 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMSes, and unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, along with 300 minutes of calls to other networks. As always, free access to Jio TV and Jio Cinema is also thrown in.

Joining the Rs 149 plan, Jio has also introduced new All-in-One plans priced at Rs 222, 333, 444, and 555, with varying validities, data caps, and calls. As always, the more expensive plans better value for money. Unlimited voice calls to other Jio users are standard across the board.

The Rs 222 plan has a validity of 28 days, comes with 2GB of daily data along with 1,000 minutes of calls to other users.

Similarly, the Rs 333 All-in-One plan has a validity of 56 days with 2GB of 4G data every day and 1,000 minutes of calls to non-Jio subscribers.

Jio’s Rs 444 plan lasts for 84 days with 2GB of data daily, amounting to a total of 156GB. One thousand minutes of calls to other networks are included.

The Rs 555 plan is the top-of-the-line All-in-One plan, bringing 2GB of data for 84 days, 100 daily SMS messages, and a whopping 3,000 minutes of calls to non-Jio networks.