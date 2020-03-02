Redmi Note 9 Indian launch confirmed for March 12

The Redmi Note 9 will launch in India on March 12, exactly a week after the Realme 6 series. The budget smartphone race is about to go full throttle in March.

The launch teaser suggests that the Redmi Note 9 will have a quad-camera setup in a square island, with performance being the other key focus area of the device. Interestingly, while the Redmi Note 8 series was announced in China before they came to India in the following weeks, it seems like the Note 9 will make its global debut in India.

Brace yourselves for the biggest #Redmi product launch of 2020! 🤩#ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you have ever seen before! A new #RedmiNote is coming on 12th March! 😎RT and share this EPIC announcement. 🙌 #ILoveRedmiNote pic.twitter.com/1SqCT0pu3oMarch 2, 2020

What to expect from the Redmi Note 9

The announcement doesn’t touch upon any of the specifications or design choices on the Redmi Note 9, but there are a few elements that we think are safe assumptions. For starters, the phone is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, with the 720G being the most probable candidate. RAM options will vary between 6 and 8GB, with storage going up to 128GB.

The quad-camera on the rear is likely to have a 64MP primary shooter alongside an ultrawide lens, a telephoto shooter, and a depth sensor. On the front, we expect a Full HD+ display in the range of 6.5-inches. There’s a big chance that the panel will have a refresh rate of more than 60Hz to keep up with Realme’s upcoming offerings.

Speculations suggest that the Redmi Note 9 might not be the only device at this launch. 91mobiles even talks about the 108MP Mi 10 be unveiled at the same event, while earlier rumors mentioned a March launch date for the Redmi 9 series. Historically, even the Redmi Note family has included a “Pro” member. Knowing the Xiaomi group’s past, more teasers should be headed our way soon.