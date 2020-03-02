Redmi Note 9 launch imminent; could Redmi 9, Mi 10 tag along?

Xiaomi has started teasing about its next Redmi Note phone for 2020, and it looks like Mi 10 might also make an entrance. The company's Redmi India Twitter handle posted a video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who asked Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP, and India MD of Xiaomi about the Redmi Note 9.

In just about 2 minutes, Manu tweeted back with a picture of himself around a bunch of phones and hinted that the Redmi Note 9 was present in the image. Here's his tweet.

My main man @RanveerOfficial. Of course 9️⃣ ayega. And it'll be here very soon. 😎Legend says that it takes only 9️⃣ secs to spot the 9️⃣ in this photo! 😉Mi Fans, are you fast enough? Screenshot it & tweet with #ILoveRedmiNote!9 से 12 होने का time आ गया है! #Xiaomi #Redmi ❤️ https://t.co/i6IoQq82gO pic.twitter.com/qC9bIr8HoxMarch 2, 2020

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles that cites industry sources, Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Mi 10 series alongside the Redmi 9 series in India, sometime by March 15. Keeping that in mind and considering Xiaomi's recent tease, it's possible that the company could announce the Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, and Mi 10 together.

However, we're likely reading too much between the lines. Another report published in December 2019 states that the MediaTek Helio G70 chip powers the upcoming Redmi 9. This pits the successor of the Redmi 8 against the Realme C3 that incidentally is also powered by the same chip.

Currently, we don't have any information about the Redmi Note 9 series, but here's everything you should know about the Mi 10, Xiaomi's latest flagship phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were announced in February 2020 with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is certified for HDR10+ playback, topped with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.

Both the phones are powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. It is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It runs on MIUI 11 that is based on Android 10.

The Mi 10 Pro has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with a 10x optical zoom, 12MP portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view. For selfies, the phone has a 20MP front-facing camera tucked in the notch cutout.

It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support, 30W wireless charging support, and Power Delivery 3.0.

The regular Mi 10 sports a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, wireless charging and PD 3.0