Everything we know about the Realme 6 and 6 Pro

After a couple of hot launches in 2020, Realme is finally about to refresh its popular budget series. The upcoming Realme 6 and 6 Pro will be unveiled in India on March 5, and here’s everything we know about it.

The Realme 5 series came to India in August of last year, bringing quad-cameras and fast charging to the budget segment. With the 6 series, Realme has much more significant changes in mind, as it debuts in India. Like last time, we will have at least two members in the family at launch, with more possibly joining at a later date.

(Image credit: Realme)

The biggest change comes with the internal specifications, as the Realme 6 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is an octa-core processor with an 8nm die size. The Realme 6 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. RAM options will vary from 4 to 8GB.

The other major change will be with the cameras. While its predecessors had a very capable 48MP quad-camera setup, the Realme 6 series will step that up to a 64MP quad-camera with a more versatile set of lenses. We’re looking at a 64MP primary camera, followed by an ultrawide shooter, a new telephoto lens that can shoot at up to 20x zoom, along with a macro lens. This will make it one of the most affordable smartphones with a telephoto lens.

(Image credit: Realme)

A new design language will also come to the Realme 6 series, as both phones will now sport punch-hole displays instead of waterdrop notches. The Realme 6 Pro will have two selfie cameras, with the second one having a wider field-of-view, while the 6 may stick to just one.

More interestingly, both of these devices are suggested to sport 90Hz refresh rate displays, which will be a first for this price segment. It’s unclear if these will be AMOLED or LCD panels. Other notable confirmed specifications include 30W VOOC fast charging over USB Type-C across the board.

The Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro will come to India on March 5, alongside their new fitness band. We expect them to tease a few more specifications in the days building up to the launch. If the past is any indication, the Pro will start at around Rs 15,000 and the regular Realme 6 at around Rs 10,000.

Interested patrons can pre-book the Realme 6 series at a token price of Rs 1,000, which will ensure a chance to purchase the device without having to participate in a flash sale. Realme 6 users will get a pair of Buds 2 for free, while the 6 Pro pre-orders will be eligible for Rs 1,000 off on the Buds Wireless. The first sale is slated for March 15.