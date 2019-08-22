Redmi Note 8 Pro to be unveiled on August 29 with 64MP Quad-cameras

Xiaomi’s beloved Redmi Note series is about to get a major upgrade with the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 on August 29.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series have been best sellers in countries such as India since a few generations owing to their extreme value for money and powerful internals. For its 8th iteration, Xiaomi is bringing massive upgrades such as a 64MP quad-camera and the new MediaTek G90T chipset.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 series will be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G90T chipset . This is a gaming-centric processor that is supposed to be comparable with the Snapdragon 730 in terms of performance.

The other key highlight will be the camera. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will have a quad camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, along with the usual slew of ultrawide, telephoto/macro and a depth sensor. This is likely to be the first smartphone in the world to sport Samsung’s 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. The regular Redmi Note 8 is likely to house the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor.

Redmi Note 8 TVC (Image credit: Weibo)

A recently leaked image from a TVC showed that the Redmi Note 8’s back panel will look similar to the Redmi K20’s with a smoky glass finish in a green and a white finish. On the front, we can expect a Full HD+ display at a size of around 6.3-inches with a notch.

Other hardware specifications haven’t been detailed yet, but we can expect a 4,000 mAh battery with some level of fast charging via USB Type-C. The teaser image also shows a fingerprint scanner under the cameras and could imply an LCD display with no in-display scanner. Both devices are also expected to offer NFC which will be a first for this series.

Redmi Note 8 in white (Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi Note 8 series will be unveiled in China next week on August 29, and will make its way to India in the coming months.