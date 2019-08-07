Xiaomi's 64MP camera system is coming soon on a Redmi phone

Xiaomi has finally showcased its 64MP camera system at an event titled "Imaging technology for the future". The Chinese electronics maker claims it to be one of the most advanced camera that's ever been developed for a smartphone. Xiaomi has also announced that it will be among the world's 1st few brands to launch a smartphone with a 64MP camera.

Mi Fans, it really excites me when we push the limits of what's technologically possible!I'm thrilled to share that a new #Redmi phone with #64MP camera will be arriving! 🤩 Confident that this will be the #FutureOfCamera. 📸RT if you are as excited as I am. 🔄#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hHg3BbGU43August 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Manu Kumar Jain, GlobalVP, Xiaomi & MD, Xiaomi India took to twitter and expressed his excitement on the announcement. He confirmed that the company will bring a Redmi phone with 64MP camera very soon.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's camera system uses Samsung GW1 sensor that measures 1/1.7" in size with 1.6um pixel size and is 38% larger than the 48MP sensor. It uses ISOCELL Plus technology that increases light intake and optimizes colours more accurately resulting in bright, sharp and vibrant images across different lighting environments.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Samsung's Bright GW1 sensor uses Tetracell technology that enables it to deliver a 16MP optimized image in low-light situations. While in daylight, the sensor can produce a well-detailed 64MP picture.

Also, Xiaomi has tweaked the ISO capabilities and its 64MP camera system supports Smart ISO along with Hybrid 3D HDR which assists the phone is processing and producing pictures with great dynamic range and natural colours.

Realme Mobiles has also scheduled an event for August 8 where the company will be showcasing their 64MP camera system that will arrive with Realme 5 sometime later this year.