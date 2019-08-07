Realme 5 confirmed to be company’s 64MP quad-camera flagship smartphone

Realme has been teasing the existence of its upcoming flagship since a while. Today, we get official confirmation that it will be called the Realme 5.

Realme has a fairly simple naming scheme with the models having just a cardinal number acting as the main flagship, followed by a Pro and a Lite variant later. This makes the Realme 3 from March the company’s primary flagship, with the Realme 3 Pro being an incremental update and the Realme X being the sidekick.

The number “4” is often considered as unlucky in Chinese culture and could be the reason why Realme is directly jumping to 5. Even OnePlus famously skipped 4 and straight up moved to 5.

Just got hands on the world's first 64MP quad camera device that will be revealed this Thursday. Check how crazy the clarity is! Btw we don't believe in hype so this device will be the most practical choice at its price and it will be launched very soon. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/4rM371St86August 6, 2019

Adding more substance to this thought, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has also changed his Twitter name to “Madhav ‘5’Quad” confirming the name and the inclusion of a quad camera setup. Madhav is known to do this before the launch of each major upcoming Realme phone. For most of the last month, his name was set to “Madhav X” on Twitter.

Realme 5: Everything we know so far

The upcoming Realme flagship is confirmed to have a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, and is likely to be the world’s first smartphone to offer that. In fact, Realme has scheduled an event for August 8 in Delhi to talk more about this camera package and how it was put together. We expect this to be a primary + ultrawide + telephoto + depth sensor combination, bringing a lot of smartphone photography versatility.

Realme has also long been talking about a higher-end phone with a flagship-grade chipset, and the Realme 5 might just be the one to bring the Snapdragon 855 or the 855 Plus to their lineup. Historically, all Realme phones have been in the sub 20k segment but the Realme 5 is likely to break that trend.

(Image credit: Realme)

Madhav Sheth had also confirmed that the upcoming flagship will make its global debut in India before hitting other markets, and speculations suggest that the Realme 5 will come sometime in September, right in time for Diwali festivities.