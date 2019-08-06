Redmi Note 8 by Xiaomi is coming soon, General Manager confirms

Since becoming a sub-brand under Xiaomi's umbrella earlier this year, Redmi has brought some great and value for money options to the smartphone market. In India, Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 7 series is selling like hotcakes, currently clocking over 5 million shipments alone.

Now, Lu Weibing, General Manager at Redmi, has hinted that the company is working on the Redmi Note 8 and it is going to be "much stronger" than the competition. Previously, rumors surrounding the possible launch of Redmi Note 7 successor in August were rife, and Weibing's comment only adds more fuel to the fire.

Redmi Note series is Xiaomi's most popular line-up

The Redmi Note 7 series was announced back in February this year and has grown to be quite a popular mid-range smartphone in India. With its successor waiting in line, we could see a bunch of upgrades when it comes to the camera performance and processor. But there's no further information on either of those features yet.

Recently, Xiaomi announced that they would be bringing a Redmi smartphone with the latest MediaTek Helio G90T gaming chipset. Further, we also know that the company is developing a smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor that is slated to be unveiled later this week. Though, it is still too early to say that we will be getting the Redmi Note 8 this month.

Moreover, Xiaomi's arch-enemy in India, Realme is also going to unveil its 64MP camera technology on August 8. Whether it brings a difference in the mobile photography space remains to be seen.