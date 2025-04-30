Co-op fending off hackers by shutting down IT systems

Co-Op has shut down systems following a cyber incident

Stores and funeral homes are trading as usual

This follows a destructive alleged ransomware attack on M&S

British supermarket Co-Op has had to take down parts of its IT systems after discovering an attempted cyberattack, The Guardian reports. It seems hackers are attempting to gain access to systems, and the chain is taking “proactive measures” to defend against the attack, which had a “small impact” on the firm’s back office and call centre.

This comes just days after another UK supermarket, Marks and Spencers, suffered an outage allegedly linked to ScatteredSpider ransomware - taking out online orders, contactless payments, and Click and Collect systems.

In a letter sent to staff, the retailer confirms it has “taken steps to keep systems safe” so had “pre-emptively withdrawn access to some systems for the moment”. It’s not yet known if there is any link between this incident and the M&S ransomware attack.

Unauthorised access

Retailers tend to work with a large number of third parties for logistics, supplies, and software - making them an attractive target for criminals who can use smaller vendors as an access point. The scope of this incident isn’t yet clear, nor is the initial attack vector.

A spokesperson for Co-Op told TechRadar Pro that all stores (including quick commerce operations) and funeral homes are trading as usual.

“We are working hard to reduce any disruption to our services and would like to thank our colleagues, members, partners and suppliers for their understanding during this period. We are not asking our members or customers to do anything differently at this point. We will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

The Metropolitan police has confirmed it’s investigating into the M&S cyberattack, and the chaos of the incident has reportedly cost the firm millions of pounds in downtime and lost sales.

