Key Whole Foods supplier hit by major cyberattack - delays possibly on the way

United Natural Foods confirms cyberattack

It said parts of its infrastructure were forced offline, and delays might occur

No threat actors have assumed responsibility yet

United Natural Foods, North America’s largest wholesale distributor, has confirmed it suffered a cyberattack which forced it to pull parts of its IT infrastructure offline.

In a new 8-K form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said it was working with third-party cybersecurity experts to assess and mitigate the damage.

The incident caused “temporary disruptions” to United Natural Foods’ business operations, it was further said, as the company works on assessing, mitigating, and remediating the incident with the help of third-party experts. The police were also notified of the attack.

Unknown culprits

“On June 5, 2025, United Natural Foods became aware of unauthorized activity on certain of its Information Technology (IT) systems,” the filing states.

“The company promptly activated its incident response plan and implemented containment measures, including proactively taking certain systems offline, which has temporarily impacted the company’s ability to fulfill and distribute customer orders.”

While other details were not shared, businesses usually take systems offline when they suffer a ransomware attack, as that is the best way to prevent additional devices from being encrypted. It also prevents the threat actors from exfiltrating sensitive files from the network, which is the standard practice with ransomware attackers these days.

“The company is continuing to work to restore its systems to safely bring them back online,” the document concludes. “The investigation to assess the impact and scope of the incident remains ongoing and is in its early stages.”

Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and supplies more than 30,000 retail locations across the US and Canada, United Natural Foods is the largest wholesale distributor of natural, organic, and conventional grocery products in North America, including being the main supplier for Amazon-owned Whole Foods.

No hacking groups have yet claimed responsibility for this attack.

Via BleepingComputer