Co-op hackers may still be “in the system” as cyberattack disruption continues
Some critical logistical systems are still offline
- Co-op is experiencing disruption following a cyberattack
- Reports suggest that hackers may still have access to systems
- This follows a similarly destructive attack on fellow retailer M&S
British retail giant Co-op is still experiencing severe disruptions from a cyberattack, with some stores unable to restock selected products thanks to critical logistical systems being kept offline amid fears that the hackers may still have access to the company’s networks, The Record reports.
Co-op has spent the last two weeks fending off attackers by shutting down IT systems - and there has been “significant disruption” to operations as a result. Co-op’s CEO confirmed that a “limited amount of customer data” was accessed by criminals, and that the organization is working to fully understand the impact of the attack.
“As previously communicated, we have established that the cyber criminals were able to access a limited amount of member data. This is obviously extremely distressing for our colleagues and members, and I am very sorry this happened. We recognise the importance of data protection and take our obligations to you and our regulators seriously, particularly as a member-owned organisation,” she confirmed.
Lingering hackers
Deliveries from Co-op’s large depots were reportedly well below 20% of their normal capacity, outlining the serious disruptions that these attacks can bring.
“All our stores are open and trading and we are now making deliveries to all of our stores, flowing in an increased level of fresh, chilled and frozen products alongside cupboard essentials,” a spokesperson confirmed to The Record.
“Some of our stores might not have all their usual products available and we are sorry if this is the case for our members’ and customers in their local store. We are working around the clock to reduce disruption and are pleased [to] have resumed delivery of stock to our shelves,” they added.
The nature of the attack is yet to be revealed, although it comes alongside a similar incident for another retailer, M&S, who suffered an outage that is most likely linked to ScatteredSpider ransomware.
