A cyberattack has targeted food distributor UNFI

Incident has the markings of a ransomware attack

UNFI is making progress towards recovery, but warns delays could still continue

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) says it is making ‘significant progress’ towards safely restoring electronic ordering systems, and is increasing operational capacity, following a recent major cyberattack which caused widespread delays and system shutdowns.

In a statement, UNFI, one of the largest food distributors in North America, reassured customers it is working towards increasing its operational capacity and order fulfilment.

“We are also using alternative processes to ensure our customers receive the products they need while we continue making progress to restore our technology capabilities,” the statement said. “Our customers, suppliers, and associates remain our highest priority, and we are working closely with them every step of the way.”

Unknown Attackers

The extent of the attack is not yet known, and no criminal group has claimed responsibility, although investors were told that UNFI’s entire network was shut down - a move that meant customer orders could not be fulfilled.

UNFI has not revealed the nature of the attack, but typically an organization shutting down their network is an indication that this was a ransomware attack.

Organizations take systems offline to prevent additional devices from being encrypted by attackers, and it can mitigate the risk of data exfiltration and protect sensitive information.

UNFI is a primary distributor to retail giant Whole Foods, which has been seriously affected by the attack, which comes soon after three massive UK retailers were hit by cyberattacks that took systems offline and disrupted operations for weeks.

2025 has been a dangerous year for retailers, with these alleged ransomware attacks costing affected organisations millions in downtime, lost data, reputational loss, and potential future regulatory fines.

