Redmi 9 Power with a massive 6000mAh battery launched in India

Xiaomi has added yet another Redmi 9 series device in India today with the launch of Redmi 9 Power in India. The Redmi 9 Power in India is the eighth device in the ‘9 series’ in India including the three Redmi Note 9 series devices.

The event was held online and was live-streamed on YouTube and other social media platforms, as is the norm these days. Xiaomi says the Redmi 9 Power is built on top of the success of the previous Redmi number series devices. The Redmi 9 Power takes the goodness from the number series and takes one step ahead of the Redmi 9 Prime which was launched a few months back in India.

Redmi 9 Power specs

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi 9 Power follows design language which is pretty similar to the Redmi 9 lineup. There is a textured finish on the rear which Xiaomi calls Aura power design. This is also the first phone from Xiaomi to pack in huge ‘Redmi’ branding. Upfront, you are looking at a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display. It is an LCD panel with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits of brightness. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and Widevine L1 certification.

Powering the device is Snapdragon 662 SoC which is clocked at 2GHz. The Redmi 9 Power comes in two variants - 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB (USF 2.1) and the other variant packs in 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot. The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

There is a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary shooter with f/1.79, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, there an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch. It has an f/2.0 aperture. The camera features include night mode, Color focus, QR code scanner, AI scene detection, AI beautify, portrait mode, movie frame, AI Camera 5.0, Panorama, Raw mode.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi 9 Power packs in the biggest battery on any Redmi 9 series device yet with a 6000mAh unit. It supports 18W fast charging but, the company is bundling a 22.5W charger in the box. Just like many other Xiaomi devices, it also comes with a long cycle battery which is said to last 25% longer than other smartphones. This will offer 3 years of healthy lifespan.

Even with a massive battery packed in, the Redmi 9 Power weights 198 grams which is same as the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 Power. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Hi-Res stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, splash-proof design, TUV Rheinland certification, Corrosion-proof & rubberized ports, and auto cleaning ports.

Redmi 9 Power price and availability

The base variant of the Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The device will go on sale in India starting December 22 on Amazon. It is available in three colour offers - Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Firey Electric Green.