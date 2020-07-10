Realme X50 Pro sale will finally resume on July 13

The Realme X50 Pro flagship phone will go on sale for the first time in months on July 13. This is the company’s 5G flagship phone which was launched in February this year.

The Realme X50 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart and also Realme.com on July 13 at 12 noon. It will be available in two colour options: Moss Green and Rust Red. The device will be available in three configurations, 6+128GB, 8+128GB, and 12+256GB.

Realme X50 Pro Launch price New price 6+128GB Rs 37,999 Rs 39,999 8+128GB Rs 39,999 Rs 41,999 6+128GB Rs 44,999 Rs 47,999

Realme X50 Pro specs

The Realme X50 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. You get an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 5G CPU and Adreno 650 GPU.

The X50 Pro runs on Realme UI out of the box which is based on Android 10. There is a 64MP Samsung's GW1 primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view. Further, there is a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom and f/2.5 aperture followed by a 2MP monochrome. On the front, there's a 32MP primary selfie camera that uses Sony IMX616 sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The X50 Pro is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging standard via USB Type-C.

The return of the Realme X50 Pro could be a sign of things returning to normalcy. Realme is also going to unveil its next mid-ranger in India on July 14.