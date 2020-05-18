Realme X50 Pro “Player Edition” brings a facelift to its latest flagship

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will be unveiled in China on May 25 along with a bunch of other tech-lifestyle products. The specifications of the upcoming Realme flagship have surfaced online, revealing the key features of the handset.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is being teased by Realme’s official Weibo channel in China and also the device was spotted on the TENAA certification site. As the name suggests, it is a slightly upgraded version of the flagship Realme X50 Pro that launched in February.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Expected Specs

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition carries model number RMX2072, as per TENAA. The device is said to feature a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 2,400 × 1,080p resolution. We expect the panel to have a refresh rate of at least 90Hz, just like its predecessor. Under the hood, it will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, which is already confirmed by Realme.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will come in up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The 512GB variant is the new addition here, as the Realme X50 Pro had only up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will run on Realme UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the device will pack in a total of six cameras, quad-rear cameras, and dual front-facing cameras. Over to the rear, the Player Edition is expected to pack in a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, followed by a couple of 2MP cameras. To the front, the device will feature a 16MP + 2MP set-up. Interestingly, the Realme X50 Pro has a 64MP primary shooter, which implies a change in the image sensor.

The X50 Pro Player Edition will pack in a 4,200mAH battery and is also said to come with a 65W Super Dart charge that was found on the X50 Pro. Interestingly, the device measures at 159mm x 74.2mm x 8.9mm, which is very similar to the X50 Pro.