Realme X3 specifications tipped via Google Play Console listing

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. The company’s X series smartphones have been one of the best mid-range devices for over a year. Now the company is gearing up to launch its next-generation Realme X3 smartphone.

The company recently unveiled its Realme X3 SuperZoom camera-centric device Europe. Regarding the vanilla Realme X3, it was spotted on the Google Play Console, hinting key specifications of the device. More information about the device was tipped by Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

(Image credit: mysmartprice)

According to a report from Mysmartprice , the Realme X3 was spotted on Google Play Console recently. There are three Realme X3 devices spotted on the console with model numbers - RMX2085L1, RMX2081L1, and RMX2086L1. As per the report, the three model numbers were also spotted on India’s BIS certification, which hints that the Indian launch is not too far away.

The Realme X3 with model number RMX2086L1 belongs to the already launched Realme X3 SuperZoom. That leaves us with two Realme X3 devices which could be the X3 and X3 Pro models. Since the model numbers are very similar, we can expect the specifications of the devices to be more or less the same and that’s exactly what the Google Play Console suggests.

Realme X3 specs (rumoured)

Both the Realme X3 models come with a similar set of specs on the console with an octa-core Qualcomm SM8150 SoC, i.e Snapdragon 855 Plus with Adreno 640 GPU. The display will be a Full HD+ with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It is said to come with 8GB RAM but, we can also expect a 6GB variant along with multiple storage options. Both the devices run on Android 10 OS out of the box.

Furthermore, tweets from Mukul spill more details of the Realme X3 device. The device is expected to sport a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The battery is said to be a 4,200mAH powerhouse with 30W fast charging.

Over to the optics department, the Realme X3 is expected to come with a primary 64MP Samsung camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens follows by a 12MP telephoto camera and a 2MP macro shooter. Over at the front, the tweet suggests a 16MP Sony primary camera with 13MP Sony IMX 471 ultra-wide lens.

There is no information on the launch date of the devices yet. But we can expect all three devices including the SuperZoom to be unveiled in India in the coming weeks.