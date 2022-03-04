Realme GT Neo 3 could run on MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC

Audio player loading…

Realme recently launched the V25 smartphone in China and even teased the GT Neo 3 at the MWC 2022. Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO, announced that the smartphone would make its debut in the second half of 2022. In a recent development, the complete spec sheet of the smartphone has surfaced online.

Previously, Realme has already confirmed that GT Neo 3 will have a 150W fast charging support and Dimensity 8100 processor. A report by 91Mobiles, mentioning tipster Yogesh Brar, suggested that the smartphone could hit the market as soon as April 2022. In the past, the device appeared on TENAA, where a few key specifications of the device came to light.

Realme GT Neo 3 Rumoured specifications

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Realme GT Neo 3 might feature a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display along with HDR10+ support. It will also have a 120Hz refresh rate to deliver a snappy experience. Under the hood, the smartphone will consist of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor accompanied with ARM G610 MC 6 GPU.

The smartphone will operate on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. In terms of optics, Realme GT Neo 3 could sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilizations (OIS) support. The other two sensors are an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro shooter.

At the front, the smartphone may flaunt a 16MP snapper for clicking selfies and attending video calls. The device will pack a 4500mAh battery that can go on for a day on moderate use. A major highlight here is that the smartphone will support 150W fast charging technology.

Now, considering that the Xiaomi's 120W Hypercharge technology offered in Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge fully fuels up the device in 17 minutes, hopes are already high from the upcoming Realme tech. We can expect that the GT Neo 3 will get completely charged in less than 15 minutes.

