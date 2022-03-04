Realme V25 5G with 12GB RAM and 120Hz refresh rate launched in China

Audio player loading…

Finally, Realme V25 has been introduced in China with a 120Hz refresh rate. One of the major highlights regarding the smartphone is the addition of the Dynamic RAM expansion feature that has been the previous witness in Realme 9 Pro Plus and Realme 9i, etc. The Dynamic RAM expansion feature uses free storage to enhance the RAM capacity.

To recall, the smartphone is the successor of the Realme V25 5G which was launched in China back in 2021. The smartphone also has a photochromic back panel. The smartphone is around 8.5mm thick, and it weighs around 195 grams.

Realme V25 pricing and availability

Realme V25 has a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage that is available at a price of CNY 1,999, which roughly converts to Rs 23,500. The smartphone is available in three different colour options, including Sky Black, Purple MSI, and Morning Star. Considering the price range and features of the device, it will have a face-off with devices like iQoo Z5, Poco X4 Pro 5G, etc.

Realme V25 specifications

Realme V25 5G comes equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is based on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The smartphone has 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM of the device can be expanded up to 19GB via the Dynamic RAM expansion feature.

Realme V25 flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth shooter. The device rocks a 16MP front camera for the sake of video calls and selfies. It draws power from a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

After having a thorough look at the specs of the smartphone, it can be said that the smartphone is quite similar to the Realme 9 Pro, which made its India debut last month.

Both the smartphones run on the Snapdragon 695 processor and support 33W fast charging. The camera configuration and the battery capacity of both the devices is also the same. The only visible difference between the two is the RAM capacity and storage.

