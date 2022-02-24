Realme V25 to launch on March 3 in China

Audio player loading…

Realme has announced the official launch date of the Realme V25 in China. This mid-range phone will debut in Realme’s home market on March 3 as confirmed by the brand on its official Weibo handle.

While most phones are first introduced in China and later are rebranded as different devices in the international markets, the Realme V25 will do the other way around. This is a rebranded Realme 9 Pro that was recently introduced in India and is now being launched in China as V25.

The company has released a teaser of the phone revealing the rear panel of the phone and its triple camera setup. The placement of the camera sensors and the colour shift design on the rear panel is identical to the Indian variant.

Realme seems to have partnered with the Chinese brand "The Forbidden City" for the upcoming V25 handset and the same can be noticed on the posters as well. There is a possibility that the company might introduce a special variant to honour this collaboration.

Realme V25 specifications (expected)

The Realme V25 is going to be a mid-range device. A recent TENAA certification revealed the key specifications of the upcoming phone. It is expected to launch with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ TFT display with probably a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is said to come with a midrange 2.2GHz octa-core chipset, probably a Snapdragon 695 – though we’re not really sure at this point. There could be multiple variants based on memory and storage combinations with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The triple rear camera setup could have a 64MP primary sensor coupled with two 2MP secondary snappers. A 16MP selfie camera will be present under the hole-punch cutout on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner is expected to be present as well. The phone is expected to run on Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

In a related piece of news, Realme is announcing its new mid-range device Realme Narzo 50 in India. The phone will be made available via Amazon India instead of Flipkart. Ever since its launch, Realme has partnered with Flipkart for the sale of its products, however, collaboration with Amazon only hints at the company's plans to expand its reach.

