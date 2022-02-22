Realme V25 renders appear online - 12GB RAM, triple rear camera setup likely

Audio player loading…

Realme is prepping up to roll out the Realme V25 in China. The smartphone has already been teased by Realme CMO Xu Qi through a Weibo post as reported by 91mobiles. In the past, the smartphone has also made its appearance on TENAA that revealed major specifications and the design.

The Realme V25 is going to be a 5G smartphone with an elegant design. From what we can see from the renders, the rear panel of the device has a camera bump situated at the top left corner of the smartphone.

The Realme branding is available at the bottom left corner. It can be seen that the camera island has three sensors. The volume keys will be available at the left spine, and the power button on is on the right spine.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Realme V25 rumored specifications

Realme V25 may get a 6.58-inch TFT LCD display with 1080x2412 pixels resolution. The smartphone will most probably have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series chipset. High chances are that the smartphone will have the Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

The TENAA listing also suggests that the smartphone will have three RAM variants, including 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The smartphone will be shipped in three different colours - Aurora Black, Dark Day, and Peak Blue.

In terms of optics, Realme V25 may rock a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, a 2MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. At the front, we can see a 16MP sensor for the sake of video calls and selfies.

The device may measure around 164.3x75.6x8.5mm and will weigh around 195 grams. The smartphone might draw power from a 4880mAh battery which will be boasted as a 5000mAh one.

The smartphone can come with super-fast charging support, as seen in the mind rangers by Realme. As of now, there is no information related to the India launch of the device. Speculations are that the smartphone could come as a rebranded phone of any ongoing series.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram