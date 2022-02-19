Realme teases Narzo 50 India launch; to be an Amazon exclusive

Audio player loading…

Just days after launching the new Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus, users will soon see the launch of the Narzo 50 from Realme. The company teased the launch of their latest addition to the Narzo series via a tweet.

Interestingly, the Narzo 50 has also got a dedicated landing page on Amazon which is a first as Realme's devices have been exclusive to Flipkart all this while. This Amazon landing page suggests that the Narzo 50 is aimed at mobile gaming enthusiasts.

So, going forward, we might have some Realme phones exclusive to Flipkart while some on Amazon - which will let the company expand its customer base.

Our Young Players are ready to welcome a new Narzo with boosted performance!This time, #FeelThePower on @amazonIN.Stay tuned!Know more: https://t.co/DAslF4wpKG pic.twitter.com/uAUNkrRlQBFebruary 17, 2022 See more

While the tweet does not provide any other information regarding the launch of the Narzo 50, the Realme Narzo 50 might be a follow up to the Narzo 30 Pro 5G that was launched in February last year.

Here is everything we know so far from the teaser.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications (expected)

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Narzo 50 has been spotted on various certification websites including BIS, EEC, etc. The smartphone may feature a 90Hz 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The Realme Narzo 50 is expected to feature a 90Hz 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FullHD+ resolution. The smartphone could also feature the MediaTek Helio G96 Soc which is also found on the Redmi Note 11S. Additionally, the Narzo 50 could also add the feature to extend the RAM virtually using internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Narzo 50 may come with a triple-camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the Narzo 50 could see a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Other specifications that we might see are a 5,000mAh battery pack, supported 33W fast charging, Android 11 out-of-the-box and 5G support. The Narzo 50 has been confirmed to launch exclusively on Amazon with introductory offers.

Since the company has already started teasing the phone on social media, we can expect the phone to be launched soon in India. Looking at the key specifications, the Realme Narzo 50 could be priced around Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant and the 6GB RAM variant might cost Rs 17,999.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!