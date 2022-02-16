Realme Narzo 50 may launch next week in India - pricing and specs surface online

Audio player loading…

Rumors related to Realme Narzo 50 have started doing the rounds. Recently, the smartphone got spotted on various certification websites like BIS, EEC, etc. Now, in a report published by PassionateGeekz, it has been mentioned that the smartphone is going to make its India debut next week.

However, the accurate launch date of the smartphone has not been revealed until now. In the same report, the pricing details and the specification of the device have also been tipped. The device will have 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage.

The 4GB RAM variant will be priced around Rs 15,999, and the 6GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 17,999. Speculations are that both smartphones will go on sale by March 2022. The device will be shipped in two different colors - Speed Blue and Speed Black.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

Realme Narzo 50 may feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolutions. High chances are that the smartphone will also have a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor and support 4G VoLTE connectivity. Apart from the 4GB or 6GB RAM, the smartphone may also have virtual RAM.

Realme Narzo 50 may flaunt a triple rear camera setup, including 50MP primary shooter, 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP ultra wide angle shooter. The smartphone sports a 16MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls.

The front camera of the device will be placed at the top left corner of the screen. Previous leaks suggest that the smartphone will draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

It has not been confirmed whether the device will come with the Android 11 or Android 12 operating system. It can be assumed that more details regarding the specifications and the design of the device will surface online soon.

