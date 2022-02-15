Realme could ditch Flipkart to launch Narzo 50 on Amazon India

Audio player loading…

Realme is soon going to drop the base variant of the Narzo 50 series, being dubbed as Realme Narzo 50 in India. The smartphone has appeared on various certifications websites, including EEC and BIS. Apart from that, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has also put a stamp on the launch of Narzo 50 launch in India.

In a report published by 91Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared that the device will be available on Amazon India instead of Flipkart. Furthermore, the launch timeline and the color variants of the device have also been revealed ahead of the India rollout of the smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50 launch timeline and availability

A screenshot has been shared by tipster Yogesh Brar confirming the launch of Realme Narzo 50 on Amazon India. However, it seems like the poster has been removed as of now. Realme is ditching Flipkart this time as a majority of Realme smartphones are exclusively available on Flipkart.

No reason has been revealed for the same. According to Brar, the step has been taken by Realme to expand its reach. Speculations are that the smartphone will launch in India by the first half of March 2022 with Narzo 50A Prime.

Realme Narzo 50 design and specifications

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The smartphone will most probably be shipped in two different color options, including Green and Grey. The image shared in the Amazon listing suggests that the smartphone will get a triple camera island consisting of a 50MP primary shooter along with LED flash. The SIM tray of the device will be placed at the right spine of the device along with the volume rockers.

The smartphone is being boasted as 'Mighty Performance Boosted', which indicates that Realme is planning to offer a powerful processor in the device. In the past, the EEC listing of the device hinted that it might draw power from a 4,880mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. No other information regarding the device is available at the moment. It seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know more about the device.

