Realme Narzo 50A Prime gets listed on India website

Audio player loading…

Barely three months after Realme refreshed its popular mid-range series, Narzo, in September 2021 with the launch of Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i, reports around the Realme Narzo 50A Prime began swirling around. Now, the device has surfaced on the company's India website.

The Narzo 50A Prime had received EEC certification back in November and judging by the name, appears to be an upgrade to the Narzo 50A. We could expect a better processor and upgraded storage configurations and some camera tweaks. Leaker Mukul Sharma shared a screenshot of the Realme website with 91Mobiles.

The handset appears on the listing page and interestingly one can also catch the mention of the upcoming Realme 9 series that is yet to launch in India. The leaker also claims that the Realme C35 has gone into test phase and could soon be arriving in Europe.

However, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime listing does not include any specifications related to the hardware. However, based on the design and specs of its predecessor we can assume that the handset could get a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and 50MP cameras plus a large 6,000mAh battery.

Narzo 50A specifications and features

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Narzo 50A seems to be a slightly updated version of the Narzo 30A and comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor which otherwise also powered the Realme Narzo 30A. The phone comes in a couple of storage and memory variants – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

On the optics part, the phone has a triple rear camera at the back with the primary sensor being a 50-megapixel shooter coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera. The Narzo 30A came with a 16-megapixel primary shooter.

The Narzo 50A sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a hole-punch cutout compared to the dew-drop notch present on the Narzo 30A. Like the Narzo 30A, the Narzo 50 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery pack with support for 18W fast charging tech over the USB Type C port. The phone also supports reverse charging as well.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!