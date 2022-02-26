Realme V25 to be a mid-ranger with Snapdragon 695 5G chipset

Audio player loading…

Realme V25 is all set to make its debut on March 3 in China. Previously, the specifications of the smartphone were tipped through the TENAA listing. Now, the device has been spotted on Geekbench, and a few more details of the device have also been revealed.

What we can assume from the tipped specifications is that Realme V25 is going to be a mid-ranger with 5G connectivity support. A report published by 91mobiles said that the smartphone may run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The device scored 687 in the single core tests, and it scored around 2022 in the multicore tests on Geekbench.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

As seen in the teaser image shared by Realme, the smartphone appears to have a shimmery rear panel with a rectangular camera island at the top left corner. We can also see the Realme branding at the bottom right corner of the panel.

Realme V25 rumoured specifications

Realme V25 may include a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. Chances are that the device may get an AMOLED display. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. The device will also have a 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage that can be expanded further via a microSD card.

Speculations are that the smartphone will be based on the Android 12 operating system. In terms of optics, Realme V25 may sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth shooter. The smartphone will have a 16MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls.

It will also have side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. The smartphone might draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to measure around 164.3x75.6x8.5mm and will weigh around 195 grams.

