Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco Watch tipped to launch in India soon

After launching a couple of phones in the global market, Poco is gearing up for the launch of two more products in India. According to a report, the company is about to announce the Poco X4 Pro 5G and its first-ever smartwatch in the Indian market.

We have a fair amount of information about the smartphone – not just because it’s been launched in the international market but also because it is a rebranded device from the Redmi Note 11 lineup. However, the Poco Watch has been in the news for some time.

The Poco Watch with a model number was spotted on BIS for mandatory approvals ahead of its India launch. The same watch was seen visiting the Russian Electronics Certification platform, EEC suggesting that it will be announced in multiple markets when launched.

Poco Watch - What we know

Though there is very little information about this watch right now, what we know is that it is being manufactured for Poco by a Shanghai-based company 70 Mai. For those who’re not aware, 70 Mai is just another company in Xiaomi’s integrated into Xiaomi’s IoT ecosystem and is primarily known for its affordable dashcams.

There is a probability that this smartwatch might be a rebadged Xiaomi or Redmi fitness tracker and might come with some cosmetic changes. However, the chances of a totally new product cannot be ruled out as well.

If Poco’s head of product marketing Angus Ng’s statement is something to go by then the company might be introducing various ecosystem products. He was recently spotted saying “Since the brand is talking about taking things small to big, we can expect products like power banks, wearables, and audio products to be the first towards building an ecosystem."

(Image credit: Poco)

Poco X4 Pro 5G - seems familier now

Coming back to the Poco X4 Pro 5G, the phone is expected to retain the same specifications as its global variant and might come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 695 SoC and it comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It has a triple rear camera setup with a 108 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP camera is present on the front for selfies and video calls. The Poco X4 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 13 on top of the Android 11 operating system out of the box. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

To make things more interesting, the same phone or the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G was rebranded and launched in China yesterday with a new moniker Redmi Note 11E Pro 5G. However, we will talk more about the confusion created by this rebranding in a different story.

