Poco X4 Pro Amazon listing reveals complete spec sheet

Poco is setting things up to introduce the Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro 4G in the Mobile World Congress scheduled to be held in Barcelona on February 28th. Previously, the design and the specifications of the Poco X4 Pro 5G have already been revealed. It is being said that the device is a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Recently, the smartphone has made its appearance on the Amazon France listing, and all the specifications of the device have surfaced online.

In a report published by PocketLint, it has been mentioned that the device will have an edge to edge display, flat edges, and a punch-hole cutout for the placement of the front camera.

Talking about the rear panel, the smartphone has a large rectangular camera module occupying around 30 percent of the rear panel from the top. The device can be seen flaunting a triple rear camera setup with a mention of AI lens and a 108MP primary sensor. The smartphone will be available in three colours - Black, Poco Yellow, and Blue.

Poco X4 Pro rumored specifications

As per the Amazon France listing, the smartphone will with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display accompanied by a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, and it will be based on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 on top. Furthermore, the listing hints that the device could have two RAM variants, including 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage.

High chances are that the smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone could sport a 16MP selfie camera too. The device may draw power from a 5000mAh battery that will support 67W fast charging.

Leaks have suggested that the 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone will be launched in the global market for a price of Rs 29,650. It seems like readers will have to wait for a while to know the exact price point of the device.

