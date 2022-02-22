Poco M4 Pro 5G goes on its first sale in India today

Audio player loading…

Poco launched its first smartphone of the year a few days back and the Poco M4 Pro 5G will start retailing in India starting today. This is an affordable 5G phone that starts under a price point of Rs. 15,000.

The phone comes in three different variants with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, UFS2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB and runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In case you’re looking to purchase the phone, please read the article further for the launch offers, discounts and more.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price, availability and launch offers

The retail price of Poco M4 Pro 5G has been set at Rs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs. 14,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Further, as part of the launch offer, Poco is offering a discount of Rs. 1000 on SBI debit and credit cards. This offer is valid for the first sale only.

The phone comes in three colour options - Power Black, Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and will start retailing from February 22 on Flipkart.

Check out the Poco M4 Pro 5G on Flipkart Price starts at Rs. 14,999 First sale today on Flipkart starting 12 noon

Poco M4 Pro 5G specs and features

The Poco M4 Pro is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G and comes with design changes that makes the phone look unique. It sports a dual-tone design and the rear panel on the phone comes with a matte finish making it fingerprint and smudge-proof.

The Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate and DCI-P3 for a wider colour gamut. The phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU. It is available in three variants of 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G also supports Turbo RAM that allows users to convert 3GB from the storage as virtual RAM. This comes in handy while handling static applications and offers enhanced performance.

The phone ships with a dual-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front housed in a punch hole cut out. A 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging powers the phone.

The phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, X-axis linear motor, IR blaster, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual-speaker setup.

Upcoming smartphones - Check before you buy

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!