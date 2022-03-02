A couple of affordable 5G Redmi Note 11 phones launched in China

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note lineup is among its most sold devices which is why the company keeps adding new devices to the lineup. While the entire Redmi Note 11 series has been launched globally, the company has decided to add two more phones to this series – though currently limited to China.

These new phones are the Redmi Note 11E 5G and Note 11E Pro. Both the phones are 5G capable and while the Redmi Note 11E 5G is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC, the Note 11E Pro has a Snapdragon 695 SoC at its core and is nothing but a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

In terms of pricing, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 11E Pro has been priced at CNY 1,699 ($269 or Rs. 20,350). The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,899 ($300 or Rs. 22,750) while the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has been priced at CNY 2,099 ($332 or Rs. 25,100). The phone will start retailing from March 4 onwards.

The Redmi Note 11E is a comparatively cheaper device and starts at CNY 1,199 ($189 or Rs 14360) with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and CNY 1,299 ($205 or Rs. 15560) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone starts selling from March 18 onwards.

Redmi Note 11E 5G and Note 11E Pro features and specifications

The Redmi Note 11E comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 5G capable Dimensity 700 at its core coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone comes with a dual-rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50 MP snapper along with a 2 MP depth sensor. A 5 MP selfie snapper is housed in a waterdrop notch at the front. The Redmi Note 11E is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. It comes with side-mounted fingerprint support. The Note 11E comes in three distinct options- Black, Grey, and Mint.

The internals of Note 11E Pro are identical to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400-pixels resolution. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro snapper. A 16 MP selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout at the front. The Note 11E Pro is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

