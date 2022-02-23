Realme GT Neo 3 TENAA listing reveals key specifications

Audio player loading…

Realme is possibly working on Reale GT Neo 3 as the device has appeared on the TENAA certification website. The listing of the smartphone also reveals the specifications, features, and design of the device. For starters, the smartphone carries model numbers RMX3562 and RMX3560.

We can assume that one of the two smartphones could be the Realme GT Neo 3 gaming edition which is in the pipeline. The renders of the smartphones leaked pretty recently hint towards a sporty design and a power packed performance.

(Image credit: Zollege)

In a report published by Zollege, it has been said that the smartphone will have a Snapdragon 888 processor. Considering the latest renders, the smartphone will have a camera island at the top left corner and the Realme branding at the bottom left corner.

The punch hole cut out is placed at the top centre of the front panel for the placement of a selfie shooter. The power button will be situated at the right spine of the device and the volume rockers at the left spine.

Realme GT Neo 3 rumored specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 will most probably have a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is supposed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it will be based on the Android 12 operating system. Another report said that the smartphone could also have a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. It can be assumed that we would see both the processor in the two different mentioned variants.

Realme GT Neo 3 might have 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM accompanied with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage. The smartphone could rock a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. At the front, we can see a 16MP sensor for the sake of selfies and video calls.

The smartphone with model number RMX3560 can get a 4500mAh battery, and the other one could pack a 5000mAh battery. Both the smartphones may have 65W fast charging support. The device would measure somewhere around 163.3x75.6x8.2mm and will weigh around 188 grams.

