Realme GT Neo 3 appears on Realme India website - launch imminent

Realme, apart from prepping up to launch GT 2 series, seems to be planning to drop Realme GT Neo 3 in India soon. In a recent development, the smartphone has been spotted on the official website of Realme India. A report by Pricebaba, in collaboration with Mukul Sharma, said that the smartphone is being readied with the Realme GT Neo 3 moniker only.

Previous reports suggested that the device will also have a gaming edition. The latest listing of the device has not revealed any specifications or features. However, previously, the smartphone was spotted carrying model numbers RMX3560 and RMX3562. It can be assumed that one of the model numbers is for the gaming edition.

Realme GT Neo 3 rumored specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 may come up with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could include a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, and it will be based on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 skin on the top.

Another report suggested that the smartphone can get a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device will have two RAM variants including 8GB and 12GB RAM. Furthermore, the smartphone can get 128GB, 256GB, and 512Gb internal storage.



Realme GT Neo 3 might flaunt a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor. We can also see a 16MP snapper at the front for the sake of selfies and video calls.

It has been suggested that a smartphone carrying model number RMX3560 will pack a 4500mAh battery, and the other one will carry a 5000mAh battery. Both the devices will support 65W fast charging.

Considering what Realme GT Neo 2 has to offer, GT Neo 3 looks like a serious upgrade from the leaks and tips. For your information, Realme GT Neo 2 comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a sporty look along with a triple rear camera setup, 12GB RAM, 65W SuperDart charging support, etc.

