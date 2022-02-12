Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition's bold and sporty design revealed in a leaked photo

Audio player loading…

The first look of Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition surfaced online via Twitter. The renders of the device show that the rear panel of the device will have a dual-colour design. The major part of the rear panel will be shiny grey, and it will have a bold strip of yellow colour with Realme branding just above the bottom left corner.

Additionally, the camera island of the device will be a rectangular module with rounded corners. What it seems from the renders, the smartphone will flaunt a triple rear camera setup and a flash. The device will also have shoulder triggers on the frame and sharp lines at the rear panel.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme GT Neo 3 rumored specifications

According to the previous leaks, Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition may get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. Furthermore, that device is said to draw power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging. Considering the charging capacity, it will be the first smartphone with 125W fast charging.

We can also expect a Super AMOLED display coupled with a high refresh rate for a top-notch gaming experience. Moreover, the 12GB RAM has been witnessed in the recent flagships, which means that the gaming edition by Realme smartphone will also have 12GB or maybe 16GB RAM too. Until now, nothing regarding the specifications and features have been revealed. Speculations are that we will get to know more as soon as the launch approaches.

No doubt that there is a lot of competition incoming for Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition, one of the most hyped-up devices is the Redmi K50 gaming edition which is going to make its debut on February 16. For starters, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor along with 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Reports suggest that the smartphone will have a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display coupled complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is supposed to run on the Android 12 operating system and will have an ultra-wideband CyberEngine haptic engine. Other features include a triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, etc.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram