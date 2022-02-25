Realme GT 2 series to compete with OnePlus 9 series in pricing

Audio player loading…

Recently, Realme VP Madhav Sheth confirmed the launch of Realme GT 2 series in the Indian and European markets. The series will consist of two variants, including Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. The base variant of the series has been recently spotted on the Geekbench certification website.

A report by Gizmochina cited that the smartphone has scored 1127 in the single-core tests and around 3355 in the multi-core tests on Geekbench. The scores suggest that the smartphone is going to be a high-performing one. The smartphone carries the model number RMX3311.

Realme GT 2 series leaked pricing

In a report published by DealnTech, the pricing of both Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro have been tipped. As per the details, the 8GB variant of Realme GT 2 with 128GB internal storage will be priced at around Rs 45,491. The smartphone 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 49,711.

It seems like the Pro variant of the smartphone will only have a single module, including 12GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage will be priced somewhere around Rs 66,580. Both the smartphones will be shipped in three different color variants - Paper Green, Steel Black, and Paper White.

Realme G2 series specifications

The Geekbench listing of Realme GT 2 has suggested that the smartphone will get a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate protected with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For security purposes, the device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it will be based on the Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 skin on the top. In terms of photography, the smartphone will rock a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the smartphone will get a 16MP selfie snapper.

Until now, only a limited amount of information is available related to both devices. Speculations are that more details regarding the smartphone will be revealed just ahead of the launch.

