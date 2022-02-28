Realme GT Neo 3 leaked renders suggest an elegant design

Audio player loading…

Rumors regarding the Realme GT Neo 3 have been doing the rounds for the last few days. In a recent development, the renders of the smartphone have surfaced online, revealing the official design of the smartphone. As per a report by a GSMArena, a tipster named Shadow Leak has shared a tweet that includes the renders and a few key specifications of the smartphone.

Starting with the front panel, the smartphone seems to have thin bezels along with a punch hole cut out at the centre for the placement of the selfie snapper. The chin of the device seems a bit thicker than the bezels.

Realme GT Neo 3 First Look & Parameters• 6.7" FHD+ 120Hz 10Bit OLED Display• Dimensity 8100• 16MP Front• 50MP(IMX766, OIS)+8MP+2MP Rear• 5000mAh + 80W#realme #realmeGTNeo3 #GTNeo3 #Concept pic.twitter.com/CU2l3jO0M4February 26, 2022 See more

The rear panel of the device has a rectangular camera island situated at the top left corner. You can also see the Realme branding at the bottom left corner of the device. The volume rockers are located at the left spine of the device, and the power button is on the right side.

Realme GT Neo 3 rumoured specifications

(Image credit: Shadow Leaks)

Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and will be based on the Android 12 operating system. Another report suggests that the device can also come up with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Realme GT Neo 3 will likely rock a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter and a 2MP shooter. At the front, we can see a 16MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone could have a battery of either 4500mAh or 5000mAh.

Here the confusion is due to the speculated launch of Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition. Realme recently announced the 200W charging technology, which can be seen in the upcoming flagship-level smartphones by the brand. Expectations are that we can see the latest charging technology with Realme GT Neo 3.

