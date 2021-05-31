Realme brings two new affordable 4K smart TVs to India

Realme has announced two affordable 4K smart TVs in India today. The new Realme smart 4K TVs sit in between the mid-range32-inch and 43-inch models and the flagship SLED smart televisions.

The Realme 4K smart TV 43-inch and 50-inch were unveiled in India alongside the Realme X7 Max smartphone today. Realme entered the TV space in India back in 2020 and currently, it has three smart TVs. This is also the company’s first 50-inch smart TV in India.

Realme smart TV 4K price and availability

The Realme smart TV 4K 50-inch is priced at Rs 39,999 while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 27,999. Both the models will go on sale starting June 4 on Flipkart.

Realme smart TV 4K features and specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme smart TV 4K comes in two sizes - 43-inches and 50-inches. Apart from the difference in screen size, both the models feature the same features and specifications. Starting with the visuals, both the smart TVs come with a VA panel with UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution. In terms of colours, the screen covers 83% NTSC coverage and 90% DCI-P3 coverage. Both models also support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HGL formats. In terms of brightness, the TVs can go up to 280 nits.

Both the 4K TV models use the Chroma Boost picture engine which brings more colour to life. These smart TVs are also certified by TUV Rheinland for blue light emission. In terms of design, they have slim 2.6mm bezels on the sides and the top and a 97.2% screen to body ratio. In terms of audio, the televisions offer a 24W(2 X 12W) speaker setup with support for Dolby audio and DTS sound.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme smart 4K TVs also bring hands-free Google Assistant, which means the TV can act as a standalone Google Nest Hub device, thanks to the built-in mic. In terms of software, the TVs run on Android 10 TV OS with support for Chromecast, Netflix, YouTube, and over 5,000 apps. In terms of hardware, they are powered by a quad-core MediaTek chipset which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Future, as for the connectivity, the Realme smart 4K TVs come with three HDMI ports including an eARC, two USB ports, AV, tuner, ANT, LAN, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the wireless connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The remote comes with Google Assistant, Prime Video, YouTube, and Netflix hotkeys along with the usual set of keys.

