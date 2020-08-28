Realme 7 series now up for blind order in India

Realme’s next mid-range devices, the Realme 7 series is confirmed to launch in India on September 3. The company has now opened the blind order for the new device that would also fetch some additional offers.

Both the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are now up for blind order on Realme.com. The offer is valid until September 2. If you are interested or already a fan of the device, given the way it has been pouring leaks , you can go ahead and do a blind order and get some extra benefits.

How to blind order Realme 7 and 7 Pro

(Image credit: Realme)

For starters, you would have to cough up Rs 1,000 as deposit between August 27 to September 2 on Realme.com . Next, when the Realme 7 series gets formally unveiled and the price comes out as part of the announcement on September 3, you can pay the remaining amount and order yourself a brand new Realme 7 device.

You will have sufficient time to pay the pending amount as Realme is offing time until September 15. Right after you complete the transaction, your order will be dispatched.

Benefits

The Realme 7 buyers are entitled to get a coupon of worth Rs 100 which can be used on Realme’s AIoT products. The Realme 7 Pro buyers will get a random couple worth between Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 which can be used to purchase any other Realme phones from its website. The coupons will be credited to your account by September 16.

Realme 7 series: What we know so far

The blind order page also revealed certain key features of the Realme 7 series. For starters, the Realme 7 series will come with a 65W Super Dart charger. We can expect the Pro variant to come with 65W charger and the Realme 7 should come with at least a 30W charger. Furthermore, the devices will come with a 64MP quad-rear camera setup. The Realme 7 is likely to come with MediaTek SoC as the teaser says “Launching world’s first processor”. The Realme 7 Pro is expected to pack in a Snapdragon SoC.