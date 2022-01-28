PUBG New State is now New State Mobile - Console, PC version expected

Audio player loading…

PUBG New State has been through a lot of changes since its launch. Now, Krafton has changed the name of the game to New State mobile. The studio has announced that with this change, they will be focusing more on providing a top-notch gaming experience. The name change has been applied to all the social media handles of the game already.

Speculations are that the name change is because Krafton is planning to roll out a version of New State Mobile for consoles or maybe PC. It is also being said that the franchise will offer cross-platform support for the PUBG New State, similar to what Fortnite does.

Hello Survivors.NEW STATE has always been a mobile-focused experience, and through the transformation to NEW STATE MOBILE, we are bringing this to the core. We always appreciate your support, and please look out for upcoming content updates later this year.January 27, 2022 See more

New events and modes in New State Mobile

The last update of New State Mobile introduced the BR: Extreme mode that is set up in a small battlefield situated on the Troi map. A single match in the BR: Extreme mode goes on for 20 minutes and consists of 64 players. Every individual taking part in the mode spawns on the map P1911 handgun, completely charged boost meters, and 300 drone credits.

Apart from that, New State Mobile has also rolled out the Lunar New Year celebrations that feature new events and rewards for the players. The event started on January 26 will go on until February 2. Players who will login for at least four days will get 3 BP Random Boxes (M).

On the other hand, the players who will login for three times a day continuously for four days will get four Royale Chest Tickets. In the BR Extreme mode, the players who will play it at least 12 times will get 3 Frozen Wonderland Create Tickets. All the players who will grab a chicken dinner in BR: Extreme mode will get five chicken medals.

Today's best Xiaomi Mi 11X deals Reduced Price ₹33,999 ₹27,999 View

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram