PUBG New State 0.9.23 Update announced - to roll out next week

Audio player loading…

The PUBG New State x Rimac collaboration was teased just a few days ago. It has been officially announced that the PUBG New State 0.9.23 update will roll out anytime in the next week. Speculations are already high from the upcoming update as players are expecting more optimized gameplay with new game modes and weapons.

In the official blog post published by PUBG New State, it has been said that the update will bring new in-game components along with major bug fixes. Gamers will also get a new game mode that will be set up in the Troi map and will consist of 64 players in every match. The Season battle pass for PUBG New State will also be dropped ahead of the update launch.

Starting with the battle pass, Krafton has categorized the rewards in three different milestones comprising Contender, Master, and Conqueror. The match score system and tier evaluation standards of the game will also be revised in the upcoming update.

In addition, PUBG New State 0.9.23 update will introduce a new BR Extreme mode which will include 64 players. The game will begin with the P1911 gun, completely charged boost metres, 300 Drone Credits, and a smoke grenade. At the start of the game, the gamers will get two care packages, and they will get a high amount of loot items and vehicles.

PUBG New State will also get new weapons enhancements like new suppressors for the DP-28 rifle and a lightweight stock for the M762 assault rifle. The bullet spread of shotguns and pistols when fired mid-air will also be improved in the new update. The bullet spread will also be reduced for an M416 assault rifle.

Krafton has also worked on the actions and animations of the gamers in PUBG New State. The game will also get Sudden Dash and Parkour Roll movements. Mode balance in the game will also be optimized to a considerable extent.

Today's best OnePlus 9R 5G deals ₹43,999 View

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram