BGMI x Spiderman No Way Home collaboration to go live by mid-January

Battlegrounds Mobile India teased the Spiderman No Way Home collaboration in December. Finally, the collaboration has gone official. Krafton is all set to take you to the spider-verse with the upcoming 1.8 update. The web slinger will be added to the Erangel map of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the latest update.

Speculations are that the update will be rolled out somewhere near 15th January. However, there is no confirmation regarding the date from any of the franchises. One thing which we are sure of is that the players will soon get the chance to enter the multiverse and play as Spiderman in their favourite battle royale game. Further details regarding the characters, skins, weapons and others are awaited.

BGMI x Spiderman No Way Home collaboration

The BGMI x Spiderman No Way Home event was teased back in December 2021. The Franchise rolled out two different posters, including one for PUBH Mobile and the other one for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The official poster for BGMI consisted of a BGMI helmet surrounded by cobwebs. The latest teaser shared by Krafton for BGMI x Spiderman No Way Home collaborations has a tagline, 'Swing into the Spider-Man Zone. Welcome to the multiverse.'

Expectations are already high from the latest BGMI updates as the gamers are expecting premium level content based on the latest Spiderman movie. High chances are that BGMI will also unveil game modes based on Spiderman No Way Home.

Another possibility regarding the update indicated that the main villains of the Spiderman No Way, obviously the Sinister 6, could debut as a part of the Virus Infection mode of BGMI. Moreover, players can also get swinging mechanics in a game similar to that introduced in Fortnite a few days ago.

The details regarding new in-game content are limited as of now. However, the possibilities are that the frequency of leaks and reveals will amplify as soon as the launch approaches.

