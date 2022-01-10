PUBG New State x Rimac collaboration teased - January update to roll out this week

Audio player loading…

Krafton teased a new map for PUBG New State a week ago that will be rolled out in the game by Mid 2022. Now, it has been officially announced by Krafton that PUBG New State is going to get a January update that will include new game modes, weapons, skins, etc. In an official statement, Krafton has said that the PUBG New State January update will be dropped anytime next week.

As mentioned in the official statement, PUBG New State is getting a new SMG, and the gamers will also be allowed to customize their guns in the game. In addition, the game will get animation and action improvements as the players will have the ability to perform a roll to break their fall. Players can also perform the roll while coming out of a vehicle.

The PUBG New State will get a new BR: Extreme mode that will be setup in Troi. This mode will offer a battle royale feel and will have a duration of 20 minutes, including 64 survivors, and it will be limited to a small playable area in Troi. In addition to that, SMG P90 with a tier-2 transformative scope and a suppressor will be a part of the latest update. The gun will work with 5.7mm ammo, and it will be available at the Drone Store.

PUBG New State has also announced some mode balance changes for the game. The speed of the Blue Zone will be enhanced by 90 seconds, and the damage of the Blue Zone will also be increased. Furthermore, the number of Drone Credits will be reduced in Vermont. On a conclusive note, the evaluation standards for the change of tiers in the game will also be revised, and new ones will be introduced in the latest updates.

PUBG New State X Rimac

Another good news for the gamers is that they are soon going to get an EV in PUBG New State. The Hypercar that will be introduced in the game under the collaboration of both franchises has already been teased via a trailer. Until now, Krafton has not revealed the release date of the car. However, the franchise has confirmed that the EV will make its debut in the 8x8 Trio map.