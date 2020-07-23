Possible Redmi Note 10 with Dimensity 820 spotted on benchmarks

It’s been roughly three months since the arrival of the Redmi Note 9 Pro . However, we could be seeing first signs of an alleged Redmi Note 10. A phone with the said badge has hit the benchmarks and is showing signs of a huge upgrade in performance and 5G.

As spotted by a tipster on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the listing on the AI benchmarks has a device with the Redmi Note 10 moniker. We can see that the device has topped all the flagships like Huawei’s P40 Pro+, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Realme’s X50 Pro with an overall score of 79.2 trailing behind the iQOO Z1.

The AI-benchmark also gives away a bit more about the device and if the listing turns out to be true, the Redmi Note 10 will boast Mediatek’s Dimensity 820 5G SoC. The device benchmarked seems to have an 8GB of RAM and run on Android 10.

If we recall, Xiaomi, out of the blue, debuted the Redmi 10X series with 5G connectivity in China. The new Dimensity 820 5G powered those devices, and if Lu Weibing’s statement is anything to go by, a cheap Redmi phone with 5G connectivity is due for launch somewhere towards the end of 2020 and the Redmi Note 10 could very well be the one.

However, the disclaimer inside hints that this could just be an initial prototype or another device with a modified naming. Nonetheless, considering this an AI benchmark we think that Xiaomi may have tweaked the Xiao AI assistant compared to counterparts like Huawei.

That said, the listing is very early to comment on the actual existence of the device but we feel it's about time Xiaomi launched a successor in China. Few tipsters have also expressed suspicion on the benchmark listing and hence it would be good to take this with a pinch of salt. Let’s wait and see if this indeed is an upcoming device or just another test piece.