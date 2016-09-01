The Hasselblad True Zoom makes the Moto Z look and feel like a real camera

The Hasselblad True Zoom is a 10x optical zoom camera that snaps on to the Moto Z smartphone using magnets, and has to be the most ambitious Moto Mod we've seen yet.

If you feel short-changed by the 21MP camera on the Moto Z or the 16MP camera on the Moto Z Play, not forgetting the restrictive fixed lens on both, then this could be the accessory for you.

The True Zoom packs a 10x optical zoom with a broad 25-250mm coverage, making it suitable for anything from large group shots and landscapes to frame-filling distant subjects - and mirroring the range found on quite a few travel compact cameras.

Interestingly, the resolution is only 12MP - considerably less than that offered by the Moto Z series of smartphones, but that's not the whole picture because the actual sensor used is considerably larger at 1/2.3-inches. This means that each pixel is that much bigger, which should mean image quality is noticeably improved - especially when it comes to low-light photography.

If you don't want to shoot at the high end of the selectable ISO range (the True Zoom features an ISO range of 100-3200 with an Auto setting), then you've also got the option of using the built-in Xenon flash.

Advanced controls

For those who want to eek out the best possible image quality from the True Zoom, it can shoot in Raw as well as JPEG, with Adobe's universal .DNG file format making it possible to edit photos in a range of applications (including Hasselblad's Phocus software that's free with the True Zoom). There's also a host of camera controls and focusing modes to choose from as well, while videos can be captured at 1080p Full HD.

Handling-wise, there's a dedicated shutter button and zoom control, while there's unlimited free storage of your photos for two years with Google Photos.

Available later this month, the True Zoom is priced at £199.99/$249, with an Australian price still to be confirmed.