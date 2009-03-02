General Imaging unveils latest camera range

General Imaging chose this year's PMA (Photo Marketing Association) trade show in Las Vegas to announce its new range of GE cameras.

GI only started in the camera market last year and have since then, according to the company, "set a new precedent for high-quality, feature-rich cameras that offer excellent value."

New range

Nine new models have been announced, all equipped with sensors ranging from 9MP to 12MP.

All the cameras feature Auto Scene Detection, Pan-Capture Panorama and Optical Image Stabilisation, while the E1276W and the X3 have been given 'superior optical image stabilisation'.

The E1250TW is the only camera to offer a three-inch touchscreen. It also houses a 12MP sensor, 5x zoom, HDTV-ready output and a 28mm wide-angle lens.

Other cameras being launched are the 9MP A950, the 11MP A1150, and the 12MP E1255W.

Finally, there's also a waterproof camera being launched. Called the G3WP, the camera will be waterproof to a depth of three metres.

The cameras will be out in the UK in April, with prices to be confirmed.